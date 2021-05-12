COVID-19 Vaccine Development Strategies and Possibility of Establishing a Herd Immunity Against SARS-CoV-2

Korean Consulate in Toronto open seminar in collaboration with the Korean Canadian University Professors Forum to promote cooperation in various fields in the post-corona era with Chil-Yong Kang, virologist and Professor of Virology in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Western Ontario in Canada. June 3 at 6:30 pm. Register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/korea-canada-open-seminar-covid-19-vaccine-development-strategies-tickets-154449435419

Introduction of the seminar:

The development of safe and effective vaccines to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections remains an urgent worldwide priority. With high global demand for COVID-19 vaccines, it has been difficult to maintain their current production capacity. In addition to the inability to deliver the vaccines in a timely manner, there are also additional challenges such as vaccine hesitancy, as well as the unknown longevity of protection, and the emergence of new variants from different countries. All these challenges highlight the need for the implementation of additional strategies. Over 180 COVID-19 vaccines are being developed around the world using one of seven strategies. The speaker will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of all these vaccine strategies for efficient protection, and the possibilities of establishing global herd immunity against SARS-CoV-2 through global vaccination.