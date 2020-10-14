In memory of the Beirut Blast Victims, artists all around the world have come to honor Lebanon in our 2nd month series Fundraiser Festival where 100% of the profits raised will go to the Lebanese Red Cross. Oct 25, 8 am-6 pm. Full pass $25.

Featuring: Bachata Femmes 3 month series festival, Femme-X RoundTable, 7 hours of online workshops, performances and challenges and #Dance4Beirut Challenge.

https://www.facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9/lebanon-fundraiser-event-bachata-femmes/975521926276251/