Let’s talk about loneliness

Join Toronto OASIS for an online secular Sunday get-together. We are a welcoming community of diverse people who enjoy connecting every Sunday at 11 am to have a chat, enjoy some music and hear a presentation on a timely subject. This Sunday we will be exploring the very human experience of loneliness. We will watch a short video on the topic and a brief presentation by Toronto psychotherapist Kristen Gane before opening up the discussion to all participants. We explore topics with open, accepting, inquisitive minds – please join us this Sunday on Zoom.

