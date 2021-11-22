Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 22, 2021

Let’s talk about loneliness

7 7 people viewed this event.

Join Toronto OASIS for an online secular Sunday get-together. We are a welcoming community of diverse people who enjoy connecting every Sunday at 11 am to have a chat, enjoy some music and hear a presentation on a timely subject. This Sunday we will be exploring the very human experience of loneliness. We will watch a short video on the topic and a brief presentation by Toronto psychotherapist Kristen Gane before opening up the discussion to all participants.  We explore topics with open, accepting, inquisitive minds – please join us this Sunday on Zoom.

https://www.meetup.com/Toronto-Oasis/events/bhgwksyccpblc/

Additional Details

Event Price - free

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM
to 12:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category
Virtual Event

