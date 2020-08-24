The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada’s signature Light The Night® Walk is an incredible night of solidarity and hope. It brings awareness to blood cancers, and raises funds for lifesaving research, education, advocacy and community support programs.

Virtual gathering to bring light to the darkness of cancer, creating memorable moments across the country, through an exciting and interactive virtual experience. Share stories, remember loved ones lost and pay tribute to heroes, bringing light, love and hope to dispel the darkness of cancer and COVID. Register independently or with a team -ask friends, family and colleagues to join you.

The money raised will help fund critical programs and services that support those newly diagnosed, people in treatment and those navigating life after a blood cancer. www.lightthenight.ca

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, 804-2 Lansing Square Toronto, ON M2J 4P8. 647-253-5510. lane.waque@lls.org