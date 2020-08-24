NOW MagazineAll EventsLight The Night

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada’s signature  Light  The  Night® Walk  is  an  incredible night  of  solidarity  and  hope.  It  brings  awareness  to  blood  cancers,  and  raises  funds  for  lifesaving research,  education,  advocacy  and  community  support  programs.

Virtual gathering  to bring light to the darkness of cancer, creating memorable moments across the country, through an exciting and interactive virtual experience. Share stories, remember loved ones lost and pay tribute to  heroes, bringing light, love and hope to dispel the darkness of cancer and COVID. Register independently or with a team -ask friends, family and colleagues to join you.

The money raised will help fund critical programs and services that support those newly diagnosed, people in treatment and those navigating life after a blood cancer. www.lightthenight.ca

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, 804-2 Lansing Square Toronto, ON M2J 4P8. 647-253-5510. lane.waque@lls.org

Location - Virtual Broadcast

2020-10-24 @ 07:00 PM to
@ 09:00 PM
 

Virtual Event
 

