“Love, Smoke & Spirits” Live Music Showcase with DJ Party

Enjoy locally renowned artists bringing the best of RnB, hip-hop, and soulful sounds, followed by a DJ set serving dancing fun all night.

Catch your favourite emerging Toronto artists jam out at the legendary Bar Cathedral on September 24,2022 from 9PM till late:

WolF J McFarlane (@wolfjmcfarlane)

Bitter&Broke (@bitterxbroke)

Luke Skye (@lukeskyemusic)

Haf n’ Haf (@hafnhaf)

xmellokitty (@xmellokitty)

808’s and Chopstix is a growing collective of independent artists and producers curating intimate live music events and performances, catered to a mature and fun crowd.

The Love/Smoke series is focused on showcasing BIPOC rnb, hip-hop, alternative and soul musicians while partnering with local businesses and venues in the GTA.

Love, Smoke & Spirits celebrates the legacy and esoteric beauty of Esplanade’s own Bar Cathedral, as well as their specialty cocktails.

Enjoy live performances and DJ fun at the legendary Bar Cathedral.

Early bird tickets won’t last long and this show will sell out. Gather some friends and enjoy a night of high quality live music performances and one of the hottest DJ duos in the city, all wrapped into one show!

VERY limited early bird tickets – $15.00 SOLD OUT

General tickets – $25.00

Tickets at the door are $35+

Doors@8PM, show starts at 9PM sharp!

@barcathedral