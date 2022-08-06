Magic + Laugh = Magical Laugh Comedy

If you are looking for fun STAND-UP COMEDY plus MAGIC all at the same place, this is exactly the show for you! We are bringing One of the Best STAND-UP COMEDIANS & A MAGICIAN in and out of the city! We guarantee you will go home with great memories and delightful energy, so don’t miss out!

General Info

Aug 26 at 7:30 pm (doors 6:30 pm). $20 Online / $25 Door. Mandy’s Bistro – 123 Danforth Ave

Event Highlights

Various Comedy Artists! 6 Acts that are ready to go!! A Night of Laughs, Drinks, and Good Times!!!

The Performers

YOUR HOST – Edworld B. Kim

STAND UP COMEDY – Zain Ali / Madison Cassidy / Habib Siam

MUSICAL COMEDY – Silvi Santoso

MAGIC – Kensington Ken