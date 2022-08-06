Readers' Choice 2021

Magic + Laugh = Magical Laugh Comedy

Aug 5, 2022

5 5 people viewed this event.

If you are looking for fun STAND-UP COMEDY plus MAGIC all at the same place, this is exactly the show for you! We are bringing One of the Best STAND-UP COMEDIANS & A MAGICIAN in and out of the city! We guarantee you will go home with great memories and delightful energy, so don’t miss out!

General Info

Aug 26 at 7:30 pm (doors 6:30 pm). $20 Online / $25 Door. Mandy’s Bistro – 123 Danforth Ave

Event Highlights

Various Comedy Artists! 6 Acts that are ready to go!! A Night of Laughs, Drinks, and Good Times!!!

The Performers

YOUR HOST – Edworld B. Kim

STAND UP COMEDY – Zain Ali / Madison Cassidy / Habib Siam

MUSICAL COMEDY – Silvi Santoso

MAGIC – Kensington Ken

Additional Details

Location Address - 123 Danforth Avenue Toronto, ON M4K 1N2

Event Price - $20 Online / $25 Door

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 26th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Location

Mandy's Bistro

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

