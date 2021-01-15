Mail Art: Unlimited Dada

COVID-19 has created crisis and instability across the world. During this volatile time, with most of us stuck in place, the mail offers us metaphorical transport out of our immediate physical spaces. Mail can travel while we cannot. In response, Propeller Art Gallery presents an online exhibition opening January 20, 2021 of all the artworks sent via the post from around the globe. This creative outlet for the community will serve as a physical artifact of the time we are living through and recognizes that, while many of our interactions have moved to the virtual realm, there is also increased interest in making things by hand and communicating with each other by tactile means. To Feb 7. https://www.propellerartgallery.ca/