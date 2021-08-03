COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Mangoes from the Valley – Toronto Fringe Festival

Inspired by the migrant experiences of Venezuelan women in Trinidad and Tobago, this short film weaves their stories into one.

Aug 3, 2021

Mangoes from the Valley – Toronto Fringe Festival

14 14 people viewed this event.

Inspired by the migrant experiences of Venezuelan women in Trinidad and Tobago, this short film weaves their stories into one piece and is currently streaming at the Toronto Fringe Festival. Created and directed by Aryana Mohammed, featuring Renee Michelle King.

Now Streaming, at the Fringe Festival. Aug 3-15. Pay what you can, (suggested) $13 + $5 Fringe Fee. https://fringetoronto.com/digital-fringe/show/mangoes-valley

Additional Details

Your Email Address - daniellelewis87@gmail.com

Date And Time
2021-08-03 to
2021-08-15

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Film

Event Tags

Share With Friends