Mangoes from the Valley – Toronto Fringe Festival

Inspired by the migrant experiences of Venezuelan women in Trinidad and Tobago, this short film weaves their stories into one piece and is currently streaming at the Toronto Fringe Festival. Created and directed by Aryana Mohammed, featuring Renee Michelle King.

Now Streaming, at the Fringe Festival. Aug 3-15. Pay what you can, (suggested) $13 + $5 Fringe Fee. https://fringetoronto.com/digital-fringe/show/mangoes-valley