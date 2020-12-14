Meeting Cycle Don Valley Midtown/Cycle Toronto

NOW MagazineAll EventsMeeting Cycle Don Valley Midtown/Cycle Toronto

Want to make cycling better? Join fellow cyclists online from Wards 15 and 16 to advocate for safe and connected cycling routes in our neighbourhoods and beyond. Mar 31 at 7 pm. RSVP cycledonvalleymidtown@cycleto.ca

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-03-31 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-03-31 @ 09:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Community Events

Virtual Event

