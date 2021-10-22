Meta Biennale Opening Night

Art Gate is a virtual space dedicated to the promotion of international art galleries. We help pioneer galleries to exhibit beyond physical spaces. We make it easy for international collectors to visit your exhibition space anytime, anywhere.

Art Gate announces the first edition of the Meta Biennale. One of a kind, the Meta Biennale will take place from November 18 to December 19, 2021, in a virtual metaverse. Inviting public and private galleries, artistic institutions, independent artists, and artist collectives to participate, the Meta Biennale will be presented in interconnected gallery spaces located in virtual reality on the Art Gate platform.

We invite all those who wish to participate to download the Art Gate application for free on their PC, Mac, or virtual reality headset. Follow the download instructions and join us on November 18 at 7pm for the opening night, which will bring together lovers of the arts and new technologies in real-time!

https://www.artgatevr.com/download/