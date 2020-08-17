NOW MagazineAll EventsMFNP Presents: Laugh Now, Cry Later- Comedy Show

MFNP Presents: Laugh Now, Cry Later- Comedy Show

Mo Funny No Problems

MFNP Presents: Laugh Now, Cry Later- Comedy Show

by Mo Funny No Problems
 
179 people viewed this event.

A night of stand-up with Keith Pedro, Nitish Sakhuja, Danny Martinello, Big Norm Alconcel and hot Moe Ismail. Seating capacity will be limited in order to allow for social distancing. Sanitizer will also be available at the venue. 8 pm. $22.23.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-22 @ 08:00 PM to
@ 09:30 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Utopia Cafe & Grill
 

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Comedy
 
 

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Mo Funny No Problems
Stand Up Comedy

Comments are Closed.