Monday Match: Rejected!

We have another amazing lineup this show and we can’t wait for you to see it! This show is about something that’s happened to all of us, getting rejected! Comedians dish on the juicy details of when they got told to hit the highway! They let us know how it feels to fall flat on your face when trying to wow people.

Come for the funnest and most intimate Monday nights Toronto has to offer.

Host: Marlena Kaesler and Ada Nicolle

Comedians:

Kari Johnson

Chrissy Sharma

Gordon Hecht

plus SPECIAL GUESTS to be announced

July 25 at 9:30 pm. $17 online, $20 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.