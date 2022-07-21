Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Monday Match: Rejected!

Jul 20, 2022

Monday Match: Rejected!

4 4 people viewed this event.

We have another amazing lineup this show and we can’t wait for you to see it! This show is about something that’s happened to all of us, getting rejected! Comedians dish on the juicy details of when they got told to hit the highway! They let us know how it feels to fall flat on your face when trying to wow people.

Come for the funnest and most intimate Monday nights Toronto has to offer.

Host: Marlena Kaesler and Ada Nicolle

Comedians:
Kari Johnson
Chrissy Sharma
Gordon Hecht
plus SPECIAL GUESTS to be announced

July 25 at 9:30 pm. $17 online, $20 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $17 online $20 at the door

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Mon, Jul 25th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine