Monik Macias w/ Arecibo feat. Brownman

Single Release Party for “Que Luna Nos Vea” — NEW on Browntasauras Records
—-
Wed-Dec-01 , 2021 (World-wide release + show!)
@ Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto
www.SupermarketTO.ca
7:00pm show
$20 door (cash)
$15 advance (avail via link below)
$10 students & arts workers (cash at door, or adv via link below)
Tickets: www.eventbrite.ca/e/168353669357
—-
Mexican born MONIK MACÍAS is a well-known Latin American broadcaster and TV personality, now embarking on a singing career. On Wed-Dec-01 at Toronto’s Supermarket she releases her first dazzling Latin-jazz single “Que Luna Nos Vea”, on Browntasauras Records (world-wide release). This track, an original composition from Mexico’s own renowned Chava Guerra Jr., was produced and orchestrated by internationally acclaimed trumpeter/producer Brownman Ali — Monik’s Musical Director — who recently signed her to his Brooklyn based label for this release. Tonight’s 2-set show features Monik backed by Brownman’s powerful new Latin-jazz outfit ARECIBO, which sports a United Nations of all-star Latin-jazz musicians, and will perform both Monik’s own repertoire & originals, as well as many of ARECIBO’s. You won’t want to miss this modern Latin-jazz party and hear Monik’s latest single LIVE!
—-
:: Monik Macías — vocals (Mexico)
:: Brownman Ali — trumpet, Musical Director (Trinidad)
:: Scott Metcalfe — piano & synths (Canada)
:: Eddie Castro — 6-string electric bass (Miami)
:: Joaquin Nunez Hidalgo — drums (Cuba)
—-
www.MonikMacias.com
www.Arecbo.Brownman.com
www.Brownman.com
www.Browntasauras.com
Location Address - 268 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L9
Event Price - $20
Location ID - 562209