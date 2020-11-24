Moving Artists Forward: A Conversation with Managers Kathy Domoney and Andrew Kwan

Artists managers, Kathy Domoney and Andrew Kwan, discuss their new initiatives to move their artists forward, in conversation with Debra Chandler, a founding member of the International Resource Centre for Performing Artists (IRCPA).

Free, but pre-registration is required, with an RSVP to info@ircpa.net. The Zoom link will be provided closer to the date. Dec 2 at 4:30 pm. https://ircpa.net

Moving Artists Forward is the fifth free Zoom Conversation organized by the IRCPA, a service organization for Canada’s musicians, during the COVID-19 pandemic to inspire musicians and keep spirits up.