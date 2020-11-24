NOW MagazineAll EventsMoving Artists Forward: A Conversation with Managers Kathy Domoney and Andrew Kwan

Moving Artists Forward: A Conversation with Managers Kathy Domoney and Andrew Kwan

Moving Artists Forward: A Conversation with Managers Kathy Domoney and Andrew Kwan

by
135 135 people viewed this event.

Artists managers, Kathy Domoney and Andrew Kwan, discuss their new initiatives to move their artists forward, in conversation with Debra Chandler, a founding member of the International Resource Centre for Performing Artists (IRCPA). 

Free, but pre-registration is required, with an RSVP to info@ircpa.net.  The Zoom link will be provided closer to the date. Dec 2 at 4:30 pm. https://ircpa.net

Moving Artists Forward is the fifth free Zoom Conversation organized by the IRCPA, a service organization for Canada’s musicians, during the COVID-19 pandemic to inspire musicians and keep spirits up.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-02 @ 04:30 PM to
2020-12-02 @ 05:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Music
 

Registration End Date

2020-12-02

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.