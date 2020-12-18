New Year New Possibilities! Courageous You Goal Setting Workshop

NOW MagazineAll EventsNew Year New Possibilities! Courageous You Goal Setting Workshop

New Year, New Possibilities! Better Life! Get Clear On What You Want Out of Life! Let’s put 2020’s many challenges behind us and plan for a great 2021!
Join me in setting the stage for a year of intentionality by joining me for a online goal setting workshop to begin designing the life you desire for 2021 and beyond.

In This Workshop You Will:
– Gain insight about what you really want out of life
– Find out why is it important to know what you want
– Zone in on your “Why”
– Learn how to set goals the right way and;
– Learn how to work goals into a daily routine so you actually get them done.

 

Date And Time

2021-01-02 @ 12:30 PM to
2021-01-02 @ 03:15 PM
 

Registration End Date

2021-01-01
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Personal & Professional Development

