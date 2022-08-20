- News
No Agenda Comedy based on the best podcast in the universe! Come on out to the MOST FUN SHOW IN THE CITY with 4 professional comics and much more surprises.
Host: YAZ
Featuring:
Deez Laughs
John Mostyn
Lee Fernandez
Pete Johansson
We will also have giveaways by our Partners:
BURNER HOT SAUCE
http://burnerfiresauce.com/
SPIRITLEAF (Little Italy)
https://spiritleaf.ca/locations/little-italy/
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 19
Location ID - 560934