Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

No Agenda Comedy

Aug 20, 2022

No Agenda Comedy

3 3 people viewed this event.

No Agenda Comedy based on the best podcast in the universe! Come on out to the MOST FUN SHOW IN THE CITY with 4 professional comics and much more surprises.

Host: YAZ
Featuring:
Deez Laughs
John Mostyn
Lee Fernandez
Pete Johansson

We will also have giveaways by our Partners:

BURNER HOT SAUCE
http://burnerfiresauce.com/
SPIRITLEAF (Little Italy)
https://spiritleaf.ca/locations/little-italy/

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 19

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Thu, Sep 1st, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine