NURSING EDUCATION-2023

ConferenceSeries cordially invites the participants from all over the world to present and exchange knowledge at the renowned “World Congress on Nursing Education and Patient Safety” which is scheduled during February 22-23, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. With dynamic Keynote presentations, oral talks, poster presentations, and exhibitions from renowned practitioners in the field of nursing
Location Address - Radisson Toronto Airport West,175 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5T 2Z7, Canada
Event Price - $899