Let’s say adios to 2020 with a four-course CRAFT New Year’s Eve Brewmaster’s Dinner! Order your Brewmaster’s Dinner and join us via Zoom on December 31st for a virtual tasting session. Includes a 200 ml bottle of bubbles for a virtual “peace out 2020” toast!

Brewmaster kits include four courses paired with your choice of regional beer (four beers) or wine (two half bottles). Your kit will be available for pick up on Thursday, December 31st from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.