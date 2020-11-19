act2studioWorks Online Silent Auction – Wearable Art

More than 140 one-of-a-kind vintage jewellery and clothing pieces are on auction from the donated estate of Beverley Gray – ACT II STUDIO’s renowned artist, costume and set designer for 20 years. All proceeds go to act2studioWORKS, the fundraising, touring, and performing arm of The Estelle Craig ACT II STUDIO, Programs for 50+ at The Chang School of Continuing Education, Ryerson University. Nov 19-Dec 5.

Click on givergy.ca/act2studioto browse, admire and bid.