Online Speed Dating & Live Music!

Welcome to our ‘Online Speed Dating and Live Music’ Event! We’ll have an exciting evening of mingling and building personal connections, while enjoying the sounds of local, talented artist, Vica.

Our event software has amazing abilities for 1-on-1 dates, and just enough to “catch a glimpse” before moving on to your next match. You’ll have 7 minute one on one dates with the option to add more time in 30 second increments. You’ll be able to match anonymously and in real time. This advanced matching platform also includes a stage for our performances and of course for a giveaway. At the end of the evening you will be able to see all your mutual matches and have instant access to their information within your profile.

Our goal is to help people connect even during a time like this. This is a fun and exciting way to date online, don’t miss your chance!