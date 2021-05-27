Ontario Unlocked

On June 2nd, 2021, Ontario is projected to be released from a government lockdown!

Let’s celebrate together online, connecting with each other, supporting artists who’ve had a challenging year, and raising funds for local charities. You’ll be entertained by musicians that are killer on their instruments, a poet that will make you think and a comedian that will make you laugh. Everything you could want in a night except… the food part – that’s up to you!

Hosted by well-loved Toronto singer, producer and educator Faith Amour, you are sure to have a memorable night, right from the comfort of your living room!