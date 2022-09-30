Opening Reception: Kelly Grace, “The Scenic Route”

Sep 30, 2022

Opening Reception: Kelly Grace, “The Scenic Route”

4 4 people viewed this event.

Join us on Friday, October 7th, from 5-8pm, for the opening reception of Kelly Grace’s “The Scenic Route”. This exhibition marks the artist’s first solo exhibition with us and is Grace’s most cinematic and narrative body of work to date. Grace explores the concept of telling a chronological story through several paintings, inspired by cinema, graphic novels and story boarding.
As always, admission is free and RSVP is not required. The artist will be attending

Additional Details

Location Address - 401 Richmond W #128, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 560884

Date And Time

Fri, Oct 7th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location

Abbozzo Gallery

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category

Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine