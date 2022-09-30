Opening Reception: Kelly Grace, “The Scenic Route”

Join us on Friday, October 7th, from 5-8pm, for the opening reception of Kelly Grace’s “The Scenic Route”. This exhibition marks the artist’s first solo exhibition with us and is Grace’s most cinematic and narrative body of work to date. Grace explores the concept of telling a chronological story through several paintings, inspired by cinema, graphic novels and story boarding.

As always, admission is free and RSVP is not required. The artist will be attending