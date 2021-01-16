Overcoming the Climate Crisis: What Needs to be done

SCIENCE FOR PEACE WEBINAR 1- 2021

OVERCOMING THE CLIMATE CRISIS:

What Needs To Be Done & How Much Time Do We Have

Climate scientist Danny Harvey provides the answer.

A dynamic U of T Professor of Geography, he has written two textbooks on climate science,

three books on solutions, over a hundred scientific papers relating to the climate problem and

has co-authored reports for the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Commentaries will be provided by two panelists to articulate the viewpoints of young people facing

the climate crisis. Allie Rougeot is from the Toronto chapter of Fridays for Future, an organization

of students that mobilizes hundreds of thousands of people worldwide in global protests of climate

inaction. Sara Beiruti created a vibrant student Science for Peace campus group.

Richard Sandbrook, U of T political scientist and president of SfP, is the moderator.

Don’t miss this engaging and unconventional webinar.