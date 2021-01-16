SCIENCE FOR PEACE WEBINAR 1- 2021
OVERCOMING THE CLIMATE CRISIS:
What Needs To Be Done & How Much Time Do We Have
Climate scientist Danny Harvey provides the answer.
A dynamic U of T Professor of Geography, he has written two textbooks on climate science,
three books on solutions, over a hundred scientific papers relating to the climate problem and
has co-authored reports for the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Commentaries will be provided by two panelists to articulate the viewpoints of young people facing
the climate crisis. Allie Rougeot is from the Toronto chapter of Fridays for Future, an organization
of students that mobilizes hundreds of thousands of people worldwide in global protests of climate
inaction. Sara Beiruti created a vibrant student Science for Peace campus group.
Richard Sandbrook, U of T political scientist and president of SfP, is the moderator.
Don’t miss this engaging and unconventional webinar.
Comments are Closed.