Science for Peace webinar- Overcoming the Climate Crisis: What Needs To Be Done & How Much Time Do We Have. Climate scientist Danny Harvey (U of T Professor of Geography), provides the answer. Commentaries will be provided by two panelists to articulate the viewpoints of young people facing the climate crisis.

Allie Rougeot (Toronto chapter of Fridays for Future), and Sara Beiruti (Science for Peace campus group). Richard Sandbrook (U of T political scientist and president of SfP), moderates. Jan 26 at 7 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/overcoming-the-climate-crisis-what-needs-to-be-done-tickets-129583127623