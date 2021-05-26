Paint the City Black Book Virtual Release Party

On June 6, 2020, more than 40 Toronto artists from different backgrounds gathered downtown in Graffiti Alley for an unprecedented event. With no outside funding and with just a few days to organize, they painted pieces in black as a show of solidarity and support for the movement against anti-black racism and to speak out against the ongoing police violence against communities of colour. One year later the artists in collaboration with photographer Mark Segal and Imaging91 are releasing a 76-page fine art photo book through the Imaging91 website that documents the artwork from the event as it was originally painted. All of the profits from the book’s sale will be donated to Nia Centre for the Arts, a Toronto nonprofit that supports emerging black artists of all disciplines. June 6 from noon-2 pm.

