PARADISE THEATRE presents THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY

THE PARADISE PRESENTS: The Last Days of Summer

About This Event

“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.”

-John Steinbeck

Summer 2022, like all good things, is coming to the end. So why not spend a few more days in Paradise as we present six films to bid it adieu? Join us on August 6th for a moody matinee- beautiful people, beautiful sceneries, and beautiful atrocity! It’s the 90’s classic- Anthony Minghella’s THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY!

In late 1950s New York, Tom Ripley, a young underachiever, is sent to Italy to retrieve Dickie Greenleaf, a rich and spoiled millionaire playboy. But when the errand fails, Ripley takes extreme measures. Based on the acclaimed novel by Patricia Highsmith.

(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

Saturday August 6th, 2:00 PM/1:30 PM Doors