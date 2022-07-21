Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

PARADISE THEATRE presents THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY

Jul 21, 2022

PARADISE THEATRE presents THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY

1 1 people viewed this event.

THE PARADISE PRESENTS: The Last Days of Summer

About This Event

“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.”

-John Steinbeck

Summer 2022, like all good things, is coming to the end. So why not spend a few more days in Paradise as we present six films to bid it adieu? Join us on August 6th for a moody matinee- beautiful people, beautiful sceneries, and beautiful atrocity! It’s the 90’s classic- Anthony Minghella’s THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY!

In late 1950s New York, Tom Ripley, a young underachiever, is sent to Italy to retrieve Dickie Greenleaf, a rich and spoiled millionaire playboy. But when the errand fails, Ripley takes extreme measures. Based on the acclaimed novel by Patricia Highsmith.

(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

Saturday August 6th, 2:00 PM/1:30 PM Doors

Additional Details

Location Address - 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2

Event Price - $16.14+

Location ID - 560842

Date And Time

Sat, Aug 6th, 2022 @ 02:00 PM

Location

Paradise Theatre

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine