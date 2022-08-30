Phil Child Care Foundation’s Super Fun Kids Event

Today’s children are the leaders of tomorrow.

Yet as the pandemic continues to bring unexpected and difficult-to-understand situations to area youth, the Phil Child Care Foundation (PCCF) created a day for children to gather and enjoy various activities to help normalize their experiences and move forward.

From 3 to 6 pm on Sept. 4, the Super Fun Kids Event will feature outdoor games, music, gifts, sports and more as area children come together in R.V. Burgess Park, 46 Thorncliffe Park Dr.

For more information about the Phil Child Care Foundation, visit their website philchildcarefoundation.com.

The foundation also maintains a presence on social media, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.