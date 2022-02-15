Playing with Fire – Dale Dunning

Women’s Art Association of Canada (WAAC) presents Playing with Fire, a one-of-a-kind virtual talk by Dale Dunning, March 17, 2022, at 1:00pm.

Dunning earned a BFA at Mount Allison University, where he acquired his interest in sculpture under the guidance of Jeff Poklen.

Through a Canada Council B Grant, he attended Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills Michigan, receiving an MFA majoring in sculpture.

It was at Cranbrook that he got the bronze casting bug. From Toronto where he worked as a welder’s helper, the family moved to their present location near Almonte, ON. In 1975, he started Lost & Foundry, casting bronze and aluminium sculpture, in a 1200 square foot studio, for other artists as well as his own work.

“I will talk about the various procedures involved in making my sculpture,” says Dunning, “including the lost wax technique for casting bronze and aluminium, with photos of the process and my sculptures.”

Playing with Fire is part of the on-going 2022 lecture series arranged by The Artist’s Voice.

For RSVP and/or for more info please contact

Cal Lorimer on 416-922-2060 or waac@womensartofcanada.ca