Portland Under Attack by Federal Forces: Eyewitness Account

Join Portland activist Sean Cummings, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and Marx 21, as he reports on the struggle that has been occurring in that city. Trump has launched a war against protesters. Federal forces have dramatically escalated violence with many arrests and detentions but people are fighting back against this attack on their democratic right to demonstrate. They are building a broad based movement for change and refuse to be intimidated. Please join this discussion organized by the International Socialists, Toronto West branch.

August 12 at 7 pm ET. on Zoom: contact reports@socialist.ca for zoom information.