NOW MagazineAll EventsPortland Under Attack by Federal Forces: Eyewitness Account

Portland Under Attack by Federal Forces: Eyewitness Account

International Socialists

Portland Under Attack by Federal Forces: Eyewitness Account

by International Socialists
 
202 people viewed this event.

Join Portland activist Sean Cummings, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and Marx 21, as he reports on the struggle that has been occurring in that city. Trump has launched a war  against protesters. Federal forces have dramatically  escalated violence with many arrests and detentions but people are fighting back against this attack on their democratic right to demonstrate. They are building  a broad based movement for change and refuse to be intimidated. Please join this discussion organized by the International Socialists, Toronto West branch.

August 12 at 7 pm ET. on Zoom: contact reports@socialist.ca for zoom information.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-12 @ 07:00 PM to
@ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

International Socialists
Socialist organization

Comments are Closed.