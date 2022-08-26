SAVE THE DATE

The Filipino Canadian Writers and Journalists Network (FC-WJNet) invites you to an online forum by journalist and editor Ma. Ceres P. Doyo to be followed by the Canadian launch of her award-winning book “PRESS FREEDOM UNDER SIEGE: Reportage that Challenged the Marcos Dictatorship,” an event co-organized with Malaya Canada and the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines North America (NUJP-NAM).

Monday, September 12, 2022, 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. British Columbia/6 p.m. Alberta/7p.m. Winnipeg Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. in Manila

Stories of atrocities during Marcos martial law exposed by journalists persecuted for writing about them. Won Best Book in Journalism Award 2022 by the Manila Critics Circle and the National Book Development Board.