NOW MagazineAll EventsSt. Paddy’s Day Pub Quiz Brawl

St. Paddy’s Day Pub Quiz Brawl

St. Paddy’s Day Pub Quiz Brawl

by
9 9 people viewed this event.

Virtual kisses and green beer this St. Paddy’s Day at this virtual pop culture quiz. Trivia night jam packed with Celtic references in movies music, tv and and random Q&A from all the best in Ireland’s best movies, music, television and more. Hosted by Arianne Tong. 7:30 pm. Pwyc.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/x/qe-trivia-049-st-paddys-day-pub-quiz-brawl-virtual-pop-culture-quiz-tickets-134603636099

HOW TO PLAY:
– Nominate a Team Captain to fill out your answer sheets at bit.ly/qetplay (only 1 answer sheet per team; if more than one is submitted only the 1st will be marked)
– Coordinate your team’s communication for game day (we suggest group chat via Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, etc.)
– On game day, tune into bit.ly/qetplay

WHAT YOU’RE PLAYING FOR:
– Bragging rights
– $25 Gift Cards

POINTS UP FOR GRABS:
-Best Team Name
-Best Dressed
-Best Zoom Background
-Social Media Savvy

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

(100 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2021-03-17 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-03-17 @ 09:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.