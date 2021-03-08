St. Paddy’s Day Pub Quiz Brawl

Virtual kisses and green beer this St. Paddy’s Day at this virtual pop culture quiz. Trivia night jam packed with Celtic references in movies music, tv and and random Q&A from all the best in Ireland’s best movies, music, television and more. Hosted by Arianne Tong. 7:30 pm. Pwyc.
https://www.eventbrite.ca/x/qe-trivia-049-st-paddys-day-pub-quiz-brawl-virtual-pop-culture-quiz-tickets-134603636099
HOW TO PLAY:
– Nominate a Team Captain to fill out your answer sheets at bit.ly/qetplay (only 1 answer sheet per team; if more than one is submitted only the 1st will be marked)
– Coordinate your team’s communication for game day (we suggest group chat via Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, etc.)
– On game day, tune into bit.ly/qetplay
WHAT YOU’RE PLAYING FOR:
– Bragging rights
– $25 Gift Cards
POINTS UP FOR GRABS:
-Best Team Name
-Best Dressed
-Best Zoom Background
-Social Media Savvy
Location - Virtual Event
