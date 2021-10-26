In celebration of Treaties Recognition Week, the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs is hosting a series of free virtual events to increase understanding and awareness around the ongoing importance of treaties and the treaty relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Please join us for this engaging presentation by Dr. Duke Redbird.

Red, Right and True: An Indigenous Worldview

Elder Dr. Duke Redbird walks us through the historical prevarications of the past and introduces us to a new worldview presented through an Indigenous Lens.

Recommended for: secondary and postsecondary students and the public.

About Duke Redbird:

Dr. Duke Redbird is an elder, poet, activist, educator, and artist. He holds a Master’s degree from York University and received an Honorary Doctorate from the Ontario College of Art and Design (OCAD) University in 2013.

He occupies the position as Elder with the following organizations: Myseum Toronto, The Toronto Biennial, Summer Works, the Toronto Arts Council’s Banff Leaders Lab, and is Artist in Residence with the Urban Indigenous Education Centre at the Toronto District School Board.