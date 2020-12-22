Resilient and Responsible Architecture and Urbanism (RRAU) Conference 2021

Resilient and Responsible Architecture and Urbanism (RRAU) conference offers a perspective of designing and planning adaptive cities to sustain a life that is suitable to users, providing them with an improved quality of life. This is to say that architecture carries the responsibility of making a city more flexible and resilient and summarizes the scope of the series of international conferences on Resilient and Responsible Architecture and Urbanism RRAU.

IEREK organizes the international conference on Resilient and Responsible Architecture and Urbanism (RRAU) – fourth Edition in Selangor, Malaysia to highlight the role of architecture and urbanism in making our cities more resilient and sustainable.

The RRAU is a great opportunity for researchers, designers, architects and planners to get involved in long-term thinking about worst-case disaster scenarios, as well as more common, everyday wear. Though the variables which contribute to resilience are many and often complicated, the larger lesson is simple: buildings need to be resilient in order to be truly sustainable.