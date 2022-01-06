Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Secret City Virtual Trivia Night

Jan 6, 2022

Secret City Virtual Trivia Night

21 21 people viewed this event.

Secret City Adventures Trivia Night is a virtual experience with a live host, playable anywhere from your mobile phone. Compete with your teams to reach the top of the leaderboard! Step into Secret City’s virtual game studio for 60 minutes of competitive fun.  Complete with a live on-camera host, chat interaction, you’re bound to have a great night in.   More info available at www.secretcityadventures.com/trivia   

Additional Details

Event Price - $10 - $40

Date And Time

Wed, Jan 19th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Game or Competition

Event Category

Virtual Event
 
Watch video
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine