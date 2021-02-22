International Women’s Day Celebration, in honour of African Women

She Be Lady presents the virtual event in honour of African women, March 6 & 7. The two-day festival will feature exclusive live music performances from diverse women artists including Jamaican-Canadian rapper Haviah Mighty, South African-Canadian Afro-futurist artist Zaki Ibrahim, Nigerian-Canadian R&B/NeoSoul artist, Zenesoul, and French-Nigerian artist Asa.

She BE Lady celebration will also include a virtual Morning fitness class, women’s health Discussion with Dr. Onye Nnorom, group therapy session centered on Black Mental Health, a conversation on body positivity and beauty, Sunday Book Club brunch featuring African Women authors, panel discussions about Diaspora Matter, Financial Literacy, and Women in Music Discussion, and Fireside chat with Nnedi Okorafor discussing Africanfuturism and Africanjujuism. Lastly, the festival will have a virtual Marketplace showcasing different vendors. Tickets from $11-$26.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/she-be-lady-2021-tickets-142244923395

“We started She BE Lady to address African Women with recent continental roots but open to all Black women. The festival honours and celebrates the resilience, strength, ingenuity and beauty of the African woman. We provide opportunities for Black and African women to engage in dialogue, inspire each other, build community, rewrite the narrative of Black Women in Canada being a monolith.”

The third annual event celebrates black women by pampering them on International Women’s Day weekend. Bringing opportunity and space for Black and African women to build community, She BE Lady is in partnership with Afrotropolis Arts Collective, Supafrik and DJ Revy B. Sponsored by TD and Factor.

@shebelady on Instagram.