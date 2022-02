SHORT N SASSY IMPROV… 4 yer nerve!

It’s an improv show featuring some of Toronto’s HOTTEST improvisers!

Featuring: Ajahnis Charly, Tom Hearn, Sarah Hillier, Andy Hull, Chelsea Larkin, Andrea Marston and Paloma Nunez!

SHORT N SASSY SCENES!

SHORT N SASSY GAMES!

SHORT N SASSY PLAYERS!

SHORT N SASSY WIGS!

SHORT N SASSY FUN!!!!!

Hosted by: Sarah Hillier and Tom Hearn

FEB 13th // 8PM

Comedy Bar (945 Bloor st W.)

TICKETS:

$10.00 in advance // $15.00 at the door

(Tickets are VERY LIMITED)