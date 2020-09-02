Shout Sister Virtual Choir

Shout Sister! Choir, Toronto South West Chapter

Come Zoom with us; Come sing your cares away! Wednesday evenings from 7-9 pm, Sep 9-Dec 16.

Shout Sister has created a unique, enjoyable choir experience while singing from the comfort of your own home. We use Zoom to meet virtually every Wednesday evening.

Kara Santokie directs the Toronto South West chapter of Shout Sister Choir. Kara is an accomplished musician, and a fabulous choir Director.

Shout Sister! takes an unorthodox approach to choral singing. We do not audition, and we sing a fun variety of music from pop and Motown, to folk, to a touch of country and blues. We learn from recorded tracks, so we require no reading of music. Our method is fresh and fun, and we are a warm and welcoming community.

Everyone is welcome. shoutsisterchoir.ca

For information on joining please contact members@shoutsisterchoir.ca