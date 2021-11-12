Readers' Choice 2021

Sisters With Transistors

Nov 12, 2021

Toronto Premiere: Tuesday, Nov 30 @ 7pm – Revue Cinema

SISTERS WITH TRANSISTORS is an electrifying, hypnotic account of vanguard women pioneers in early electronic music. Featuring: Daphne Oram, Clara Rockmore, Bebe Barron, Delia Derbyshire, Maryanne Amacher, Pauline Oliveros, Wendy Carlos, Eliane Radigue, Suzanne Ciani, and Laurie Spiegel – among the greatest pioneers of modern sound. Directed by Lisa Rovner.

Presented by Stompbox! 

Prizes from Tonality Records! 

Tix: revuecinema.ca // eventbrite.ca

Location Address - 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9

Event Price - $13-16

Location ID - 564800

Tue, Nov 30th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to

Revue Cinema

Screening

Film

NOW Magazine