- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Toronto Premiere: Tuesday, Nov 30 @ 7pm – Revue Cinema
SISTERS WITH TRANSISTORS is an electrifying, hypnotic account of vanguard women pioneers in early electronic music. Featuring: Daphne Oram, Clara Rockmore, Bebe Barron, Delia Derbyshire, Maryanne Amacher, Pauline Oliveros, Wendy Carlos, Eliane Radigue, Suzanne Ciani, and Laurie Spiegel – among the greatest pioneers of modern sound. Directed by Lisa Rovner.
Presented by Stompbox!
Prizes from Tonality Records!
Tix: revuecinema.ca // eventbrite.ca
Location Address - 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9
Event Price - $13-16
Location ID - 564800