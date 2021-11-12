Toronto Premiere: Tuesday, Nov 30 @ 7pm – Revue Cinema

SISTERS WITH TRANSISTORS is an electrifying, hypnotic account of vanguard women pioneers in early electronic music. Featuring: Daphne Oram, Clara Rockmore, Bebe Barron, Delia Derbyshire, Maryanne Amacher, Pauline Oliveros, Wendy Carlos, Eliane Radigue, Suzanne Ciani, and Laurie Spiegel – among the greatest pioneers of modern sound. Directed by Lisa Rovner.

