Smart Commute Return to Office Webinar: Hotelling and Hot Desking 101

There is a revolution under way with how organizations use their office space. We will highlight several case studies of how companies are implementing hybrid workplace policies and hotelling technology to better coordinate employee office time, physical distancing, and ensure office space is well-used even while remote work remains common. November 30 at 1 pm. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca.
Key topics include:
This webinar is the third of the multi-part Smart Commute Return to Office Webinar Series, which focuses on promoting sustainable and active commute options throughout the pandemic. The Smart Commute program works with organizations and commuters to get from A-to-B efficiently and sustainably with programs to support cycling, walking, carpooling and transit. This reduces traffic congestion on our roads and contributes to the City of Toronto’s climate action strategy (TransformTO). Smart Commute’s customized workplace programs can improve employees’ commutes, reduce parking challenges, and increase travel options. Learn more about what we offer to individuals, communities, and employers here.
