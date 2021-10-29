Smart Commute Return to Office Webinar: Hotelling and Hot Desking 101

There is a revolution under way with how organizations use their office space. We will highlight several case studies of how companies are implementing hybrid workplace policies and hotelling technology to better coordinate employee office time, physical distancing, and ensure office space is well-used even while remote work remains common. November 30 at 1 pm. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca.

Key topics include:

How needs have shifted for the typical workplace

What is hotelling and hot desking, and do you need software to do it?

How office or desk hotelling fits into return to the office

How to get started with hotelling practice that works for you

This webinar is the third of the multi-part Smart Commute Return to Office Webinar Series, which focuses on promoting sustainable and active commute options throughout the pandemic. The Smart Commute program works with organizations and commuters to get from A-to-B efficiently and sustainably with programs to support cycling, walking, carpooling and transit. This reduces traffic congestion on our roads and contributes to the City of Toronto’s climate action strategy (TransformTO). Smart Commute’s customized workplace programs can improve employees’ commutes, reduce parking challenges, and increase travel options. Learn more about what we offer to individuals, communities, and employers here.