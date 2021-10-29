Smart Commute: Returning To Transit

Join us for an informative webinar for Toronto-area commuters about updates to transit service and new policies and precautions to help you plan your daily transit commute. Whether you are returning to transit after working from home or taking it for the first time, this webinar will provide helpful tools, resources, and advice so you’ll know exactly what to expect on your trip. Nov 10 at noon. Free. Register on eventbrite. Key topics include:

Safety protocols of the TTC, GO Transit and other local transit agencies

Route-planning tools and mobile appsUsing flexible work hours to avoid rush hours

TTC and GO transit service changes to expect for Fall 2021

Research on why transit is a low-risk option

Tips to make your trip more comfortable

This webinar is the first of the multi-part Smart Commute Return to Office Webinar Series, which focuses on promoting sustainable and active commute options throughout the pandemic. The Smart Commute program works with organizations and commuters to get from A-to-B efficiently and sustainably with programs to support cycling, walking, carpooling and transit. This reduces traffic congestion on our roads and contributes our climate action strategy (TransformTO). Smart Commute’s customized workplace programs can improve employees’ commutes, reduce parking challenges, and increase travel options. Learn more about what we offer to individuals, communities, and employers here.