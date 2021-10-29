Smart Commute Return to Office Webinar: Taking Remote Work to the Next Level

Join us for an informative webinar for Toronto-area employers about how to make the most of the flexibility and sustainability of remote work while also enjoying the positive aspects of a commute, including physical activity, socialization, and mental health benefits.

Whether you are a business that has gone completely remote during the pandemic and will continue to stay this way or you’ve moved into a hybrid remote work arrangement, this webinar will provide helpful advice and resources to leverage the benefits of both remote work and commuting. Dec 8 at 1 pm. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca.

Key topics include:

How to measure how well remote work operations are working for your employees

How to improve remote work operations to allow for more flexibility, physical activity, and communication while maintaining productivity

Ways to use the benefits of a commute to improve employee engagement and teamwork

This webinar is the second of the multi-part Smart Commute Return to Office Webinar Series, which focuses on promoting sustainable and active commute options throughout the pandemic. The Smart Commute program works with organizations and commuters to get from A-to-B efficiently and sustainably with programs to support cycling, walking, carpooling and transit. This reduces traffic congestion on our roads and contributes to the City of Toronto’s climate action strategy (TransformTO). Smart Commute’s customized workplace programs can improve employees’ commutes, reduce parking challenges, and increase travel options. Learn more about what we offer to individuals, communities, and employers here.