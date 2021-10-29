Smart Commute Return to Office Webinar: Using Tech to Optimize Your Commute

Join us for an informative webinar for Toronto area commuters about how you can use technology to optimize your commute, whether you’re heading to the office, to a meeting, or getting somewhere after work.

We know that getting around has changed since the pandemic, and we want to show you some tips and tricks on how you can plan your trips using your phone, tablet or computer so that you can be reacquainted with your daily commute or new ways of getting around (cycling, carpooling). Nov 16 at 1 pm. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca.

Key topics include:

How to address the “ah, it’s overwhelming!” when seeing the transit options available to you in your maps app;

Finding ways to “hack” your commute so that you can beat traffic and get more active.

Using apps and technologies better to plan your trips

Alternatives to traditional apps that can help improve your commute.

This webinar is the second of the multi-part Smart Commute Return to Office Webinar Series, which focuses on promoting sustainable and active commute options throughout the pandemic. The Smart Commute program works with organizations and commuters to get from A-to-B efficiently and sustainably with programs to support cycling, walking, carpooling and transit. This reduces traffic congestion on our roads and contributes to the City of Toronto’s climate action strategy (TransformTO). Smart Commute’s customized workplace programs can improve employees’ commutes, reduce parking challenges, and increase travel options. Learn more about what we offer to individuals, communities, and employers here.