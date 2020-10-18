Smash Racism! How Did Greek Anti-Fascists Take Down Nazi Golden Dawn

Petros Constantinou, Athens city councillor and coordinator of Keerfa, the United Movement Against Racism and the Fascist Threat in Greece will speak about the great victory when the fascist Golden Dawn was recently declared a criminal organization and has been shut down. It would not have happened without the mobilization of thousands of anti-fascists, immigrants, refugees and trade unionists. It is a great victory for anti-racists around the globe. Learn how they were able to do this through collective action and lessons that can be applied to our situation.

October 25 from 1-3 pm ET. The meeting is being organized by the International Socialists. For Zoom info contact www.socialist.ca / reports@socialist.ca