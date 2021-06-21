- News
Interactive installation and outdoor augmented reality (AR) experience. Attendees go on a 15-minute scavenger hunt using their phones and QR codes to reveal clues and save the story’s hero. July 14-18 at an undisclosed Toronto park. Free. Presented by Planet Fabulon. Location of event revealed on July 14. Reserve https://planetfabulon.online/portfolio/s3e2-splinter-dimensional
Operating hours:
JUL 14-16 | Noon-8 pm.
JUL 17-18 | 10 am-8 pm.
Planet Fabulon is a collective of Toronto multimedia artists who are passionate about engaging with audiences in ways that are genuinely silly while promoting positive social change.
Location - Location TBA
