Jun 21, 2021

Interactive installation and outdoor augmented reality (AR) experience. Attendees go on a 15-minute scavenger hunt using their phones and QR codes to reveal clues and save the story’s hero. July 14-18 at an undisclosed Toronto park. Free. Presented by Planet Fabulon. Location of event revealed on July 14. Reserve https://planetfabulon.online/portfolio/s3e2-splinter-dimensional

 

JUL 14-16 | Noon-8 pm.
JUL 17-18 | 10 am-8 pm.

 

Planet Fabulon is a collective of Toronto multimedia artists who are passionate about engaging with audiences in ways that are genuinely silly while promoting positive social change. 

2021-07-14 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-07-18 @ 08:00 PM

