Spoken Lives Online – Silver Linings Edition

Dec 15, 2021

We do understand that the pandemic and lockdown have been extremely tough in many ways and we want to highlight some encouraging stories. We hope you can join us to feel inspired as we plan for a more open 2022.

Five wonderful women will share their personal journeys of finding the silver linings of lockdown. One speaker will present from Mexico City, one from the USA and three from various Ontario cities.

Event Price - 12.50

Tue, Jan 18th, 2022 @ 7:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Community Events

