Stop the Evictions, Housing for All: Forum

Zoom meeting forum. Sep 9 from 6-8 pm. Free.

Ford’s government has lifted the ban on evictions. Tenants will face eviction if they don’t repay back rent after facing job loss due to COVID. This has to be stopped! Sid Lacombe and a speaker from ACORN will talk about the organizing that is going on to resist evictions and the fight for housing for all.

Organized by the Toronto West Branch of the International Socialists. Please contact reports@socialist.ca for Zoom information.

www.socialist.ca