Students Against Nuclear Weapons Virtual Forum

Jan 3, 2022

This forum is a student-led initiative advised by activists working on nuclear weapons issues at Science for Peace and Canadian Voice of Women for Peace.

The forum’s major themes are the humanitarian implications of the renewed nuclear-arms race and the potential of the United Nations’ Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons to build a world free of the menaced of nuclear war.

Speakers: Ray Acheson, Elizabeth May

Jan 22 at 1 pm on Zoom. Free. More info and register at scienceforpeace.ca

Sat, Jan 22nd, 2022 @ 1:00 PM
to 03:00 PM

Online Event

Meeting or Networking Event

Virtual Event

