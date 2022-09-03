Sunday Scene with Adelina Vlas

Join us for this Sunday Scene with The Power Plant’s Head of Exhibitions & Publications, Adelina Vlas, who will share insights into Meriem Bennani’s science-fiction film trilogy Life on the CAPS.

In this video work, Bennani creates a futuristic version of our current realities, touching on issues related to immigration, geopolitics, diasporic identity, biotechnology, data, surveillance and privacy. In her talk, Adelina will explore the relationship between fiction and reality in this artwork, celebrating human resilience.