We are inviting you for a Sunday Scene with Noor Alé, The Power Plant’s Associate Curator who will examine Meriem Bennani’s viral video piece ‘2 Lizards’. Narrated by two animated lizards living in New York City during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film unpacks the unsettling, mundane, and humorous realities of living in confinement, a time marked by global protests and community organizing in response to economic, racial, and social inequities.

Alé will speak about activist movements that gained momentum through social networks during the pandemic. Although these acts of solidarity predated this moment, their emergence in this age of precarity strengthened a resolve toward a more just society, resonating from cultural institutions and their reckoning with systemic racism to homeless encampments and their violent removal from the parks of Toronto. Sep 11 at 2 pm. Free. The Power Plant, 231 Queens Quay West. eventbrite.ca