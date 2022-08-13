Sunday Scene with Sahar Te

In this Sunday Scene, artist and writer, Sahar Te will discuss potential mechanisms to navigate Hiwa K’s practice. Te invites us to learn from artists who challenge the very notions of mapping, verticality, cartography, archaeology, and other colonial disciplines. These artists offer us alternatives such as counter-mapping, psychogeography, storytelling, deep listening, and intuitive engagement with our socio-political environments.

Sahar Te is an artist and writer whose practice exists at the intersection of text, installation, and performance. Her multidisciplinary interest in media, politics, theatre, literature, and acoustics inform her research-based projects. Te’s interventions range from language and poetics, aesthetics and semiotics, social dynamics and ethics, to media studies and oral histories. Her projects engage in socio-political and techno-political discourses to understand hegemony within different power structures. Te obtained her Bachelor’s of Fine Arts from Alberta University of Arts, and her Master’s of Fine Arts from the University of Toronto. Her work and writing have been exhibited and published both nationally and internationally.

August 21 at 2 pm. The Power Plant, 231 Queens Quay West. Admission is free. Sign up HERE.